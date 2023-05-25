Aston Martin DB12 breaks cover with 671 hp AMG V8 engine and 325 kmph top speed

Aston Martin has been teasing its DB11 successor for the last few months, and now the much-awaited supercar has broken its cover. Christened as DB12, the latest from the British supercar marquee finally unveiled itself on May 24, wearing a production body. Aston Martin claims the DB12 heralds significantly more power, highly improved aerodynamics and driving dynamics and an even higher level of comfort inside the cockpit.

The automaker described the new Aston Martin DB12 as the world's first super tourer and the most complete and accomplished DB model it has ever made. While the sleek and suave design of the car has already grabbed much attention, the USP lies under its hood and on the spec sheet.

The Aston Martin DB12 ditches the V12 engine in favour of a V8 motor sourced from Mercedes-Benz's AMG division. However, that doesn't make it less capable. Aston Martin has said that this 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and is optimized to deliver way more power than before, making the car even more powerful than the DB11 V12. The engine churns out a whopping 671 hp of peak power at 6,000 rpm and a massive 800 Nm of maximum torque between 2,750 and 6,000 rpm. This means the V8 engine kicks out 30 per cent more power than its V8 predecessor and 41 hp more than the DB11 AMR's 5.2-litre V12 motor. The newly introduced coupe can reach the 96 kmph mark from a standstill position in just 3.5 seconds at a top speed of 325 kmph.

To enhance performance, Aston Martin claims to have equipped the DB12 with a suspension that can cope with increased forces. The car claims to come with next-generation adaptive dampers and stiffer anti-roll bars. There are three different driving modes for the driver to choose from: GT, Sport and Sport+.

Speaking about its styling, the Aston Martin DB12 has a design familiar to other cars from the company, yet fully revised. There is a giant grille dominating the front profile, which is flanked by new sharper LED headlights. Below the grille is a completely revised splitter. The car sports Aston Martin's new emblem. It runs on standard 21-inch wheels featuring 400 mm front discs and 360 mm rear discs. Moving to the side profile, the car features frameless side mirrors and flush door handles, adding sleekness to the coupe and helping lowering drag coefficiency.

Inside the cockpit, the coupe features a massive drive-centric centre console. DB12 gets an all-new touchscreen infotainment system that gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Aston Martin says the infotainment system also includes a new navigation system with online connectivity and 3D mapping, a mobile device application that receives over-the-air updates.

Aston Martin said it will commence deliveries of the new DB12 during the third quarter of this year. However, it has not revealed any pricing detail of the DB12.

