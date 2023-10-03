Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia Carens X Line launched at 18.94 lakh. Check out what's new

Kia India has introduced the X Line version of the Carens. It will be sold in two variants - Petrol 7DCT and Diesel 6AT. They are priced at 18,94,900 and 19,44,900, respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. This is the third X Line model that Kia has launched, after the Seltos and Sonet. The new top-end trim of Carens will get exterior as well as interior changes.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 03 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM
Kia Carens X Line gets a unique Xclusive Matte Graphite colour scheme.

For the exterior, the Carens X Line comes with an Xclusive Matte Graphite colour scheme with a front grille finished in piano black and a radiator grille garnish in chrome. The front calipers are in silver colour and there is an X-Line logo on the tailgate. Apart from this, on the sides, there is a new set of 16-inch dual-tone crystal cut alloy wheels with a glossy black outline.

The interior is finished in the dual-tone colour scheme of Splendid Sage Green and Black. There is also orange stitching that provides an up-market feel. In terms of features, Kia has added a rear seat entertainment unit to the Carens X Line. The entertainment unit can be controlled via a remote control which can be installed on the user's mobile phone.

A look at the interior of the Carens X Line.

Also Read : Kia Seltos, Carens prices to be hiked in October. See how much you need to pay

Commenting on X-line innovation and response, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer - Kia India, said, "The distinctive identity of our products has helped us become an aspirational brand, and X-Line's popularity among new-age consumers has elevated it to the next level. We are seeing a lot of new-age buyers considering distinctive and exclusive products while making purchasing decisions, so we decided to extend this trim to our India Car of The Year – Kia Carens. We already have a growing Carens family of 100,000 customers, and the X-Line will significantly expand it."

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM IST
