After Jaipur, Tata Motors Inaugurates Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Bhubaneswar

After Jaipur, Tata Motors inaugurates vehicle scrapping facility in Bhubaneswar

Home-grown automaker Tata Motors has inaugurated its second Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Its first RVSF was inaugurated in Jaipur, Rajasthan in February this year. The state-of-the-art facility, named 'Re.Wi.Re - Recycle with Respect’, has a capacity of 10,000 vehicles per year. The facility was inaugurated by Tukuni Sahu, Minister of Water Resources, Commerce & Transport, Odisha.

By: HT Auto Desk
Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2023, 13:50 PM
Tata Motor's second Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
First Published Date: 24 Jul 2023, 13:50 PM IST
