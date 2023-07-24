After Jaipur, Tata Motors inaugurates vehicle scrapping facility in Bhubaneswar

Home-grown automaker Tata Motors has inaugurated its second Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Its first RVSF was inaugurated in Jaipur, Rajasthan in February this year. The state-of-the-art facility, named 'Re.Wi.Re - Recycle with Respect’, has a capacity of 10,000 vehicles per year. The facility was inaugurated by Tukuni Sahu, Minister of Water Resources, Commerce & Transport, Odisha.