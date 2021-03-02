A rare one-Bentley recall involves a $259,000 Flying Spur sedan

When car makers issue recall orders, it mostly involves several cars with the numbers often even touching hundreds or thousands of units. But when Bentley issues a rare recall, there's nothing generic about it. Just one owner of a 2020 Flying Spur W12 will now have to drive in the vehicle after the British company issued a recall to check the possibility of a fuel leak.

According to US National Highway Traffic Safaty Administration (NHTSA), the possible fault with the fuel tank was discovered during a review of supplier production records. This fault may be due to welding issue(s) and involves just one Bentley so far.

It is reported that the owner of the possibly affected car will be able to get a new fuel tank at no cost. But since Bentley hasn't officially confirmed how many units of the 2020 Flying Spur W12 have been sold in the US, it isn't clear if this is the only unit affected.

Bloomberg reported that Bentley has asked one of its US-based dealers to reach out to the particular customer and that this may be an isolated incident.

Fuel leak could be a major problem if left unchecked as it also poses a fire risk. And Bentley cars are anyway not known for mileage and a leak could leave the car high and dry at an even quicker pace. But performance, not mileage, is the main highlight of the Flying Spur W12.

Under the hood is a 12-cylinder, six-liter engine that propels the Flying Spur to 100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds with the maximum speed at 333 kmph. There's around 630 hp of power and over 900Nm of torque for the taking and launched last year, the vehicle comes in as many as 17 standard colours.

In India, the Bentley Flying Spur W12 would cost around ₹5.6 crore on road with a businessman in Gujarat taking delivery of the 2020 model last y