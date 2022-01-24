Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars A flying car? 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuts with extreme off-roading skills

A flying car? 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuts with extreme off-roading skills

Ford Motor showcased the 2022 Bronco Raptor as an impressive extreme off-road vehicle with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 that makes at least 400 hp.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 05:43 PM
A glance at the image above may seem that of a flying car. However it is the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV at its off-roading best. The SUV is 9.8 inches wider than the base model and equipped with a stronger steel frame, upgraded axles and 37-inch wheels.

Ford has finally taken the covers off its most powerful street-legal production Bronco ever. The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is meant for regular roads, but can take off-roading to the next level with massive modifications compared to the base model to attract extreme adventurists.

Ford Motor says that the 2022 Bronco Raptor is the world’s first Ultra4 Racing-inspired SUV.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Figo
1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Aspire
1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

It has been designed by the Ford Performance, the same team that produces the F-150 Raptor.

Ford Performance tweaked several things to make the Bronco Raptor far more capable as an off-road vehicle than the standard models. At its core is a fully boxed, high-strength steel frame with new shock towers to increase wheel travel and off-road durability. It also gets upgraded axles, additional towing capacity and 37-inch wheels, the largest on any current production SUV. Bronco Raptor also runs with a minimum ground clearance of 13.1 inches, 4.8 inches more than a base four-door model.

Under the hood, the Bronco Raptor draws power from a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out maximum output of 400 hp. The Ford Bronco Raptor also gets the carmaker's exclusive G.O.A.T. Modes (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) Terrain Management System. It is aimed to help drivers better navigate off-road. Among seven drive modes on offer, it includes a uniquely tuned Baja Mode that activates a turbo anti-lag calibration to maximise performance over high-speed desert runs.

“Raptor is the apex of our off-road lineup and is now a full lineup with race proven content and design that you can’t get from anyone else," said Jim Farley, chief executive officer, Ford Motor Company. “Only Ford could create a Bronco Raptor."

“We had to build the Bronco Raptor – it’s our ultimate vehicle for hardcore off-road enthusiasts who demand something more," said Carl Widmann, Ford Performance chief engineer. “Like the Ultra4 desert race trucks, the ‘Raptor of SUVs’ conquers desert dunes at highway speeds and is equipped with competition-level off-road technology and hardware."

The Bronco Raptor SUV also comes with features like 12-inch touchscreen, exterior cameras for a 360-degree view, adaptive cruise control as well as a 10-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 05:43 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor Ford Bronco Bronco Ford Bronco Raptor Bronco Raptor 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Ford Bronco Raptor 2022 2022 Bronco Raptor Bronco Raptor 2022
Related Stories
Lamborghini Monterossa Speedster based on Gallardo is a crazy open-top supercar
23 Jan 2022
BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production
24 Jan 2022
Second unit of Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, world's costliest car, confirmed for 2022
17 Jan 2022
Jeep Renegade, Compass rolled out with all new e-Hybrid powertrain
21 Jan 2022
BMW MINI witnesses electric boom in 2021 with Cooper SE EV as best-seller
18 Jan 2022
Beyond supercars: Lamborghini enters NFT world with carbon fibre from space
19 Jan 2022
Porsche Taycan Turbo S to perform safety car duties in 2022 Formula E racing
19 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS