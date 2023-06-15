Ford Bronco Raptor is the ultimate SUV: Know why

The Ford Bronco Raptor is a highly anticipated off-road variant of the iconic Ford Bronco SUV.
The Bronco Raptor features a host of upgrades over the standard Bronco.
For instance, it comes with a more powerful engine, improved suspension, and enhanced off-road technology.
Its aggressive styling cues, such as a unique grille and larger fender flares, give it a distinct and rugged appearance.
The Ford Bronco Raptor is equipped with EcoBoost V6 engine
The engine puts out 418 hp and 600 Nm
The SUV comes with upgraded suspension with FOX shocks, electronic locking differentials, and a terrain management system.
The interior of the Bronco Raptor offers a combination of comfort and durability, with rugged materials.
The Bronco Raptor also features advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies.