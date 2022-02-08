Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Cars 83-year-old Mumbaikar buys a new car for first time, plans to drive to Lonavala

83-year-old Mumbaikar buys a new car for first time, plans to drive to Lonavala

Since having the new car, the man feels like a child with a new toy. He drives the new WagonR everywhere.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 09:10 PM
The man from Mumbai finally got a brand new car, which he drives now every day. (Image: Instagram/Official Humans of Bombay)

Buying a new car is an aspiration for many people, but not everyone succeeds to fulfil that dream. An 83-year-old man from Mumbai has become able to fulfil his dream of buying a brand new car, reports Humans of Bombay. The story has garnered more than 1.35 lakh likes on Instagram and thousands of comments.

(Also Read: Country-wise best-selling cars of 2021: Maruti WagonR tops in India)

In the video, the man says that even though he was passionate about cars, he only bought second hands cars to save money in order to make sure that his kids get the best education and also to support his family.

Around six months ago, he thought of purchasing a second-hand car again, but this time his kids encouraged him to buy a brand new car. Also, his children followed up this suggestion with a huge surprise for him, by buying a brand-new Maruti Suzuki WagonR for the man. The car was delivered to him as a surprise.

“At 83, I was finally going to own a new car– I felt as excited as a teenager!" said the man in the video further adding “My children got me out of the car and I saw my new car parked in front of me. Everyone started laughing; I was completely surprised!"

Overwhelmed with the joy of having a brand new car, the man took everyone for a drive. “We cut a cake and then…I took everyone for a drive! The feeling of owning my own new car at 83 was indescribable; it was one of the most memorable days of my life!" he said.

Since having the new car, the man feels like a child with a new toy. He drives the new WagonR everywhere. “And now, I behave like a child with a new toy; I drive my car everywhere! Every week, I drive to visit my daughter, and next month, I'm planning on driving to Lonavala to spend time with my friends!" He further said that even though his grandson turned 25 on the same day of taking delivery of the car, he feels like being young again.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 09:10 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki WagonR Maruti WagonR WagonR
