6-speed AT to paddle shifters: 5 things to expect from Maruti Ertiga facelift

Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for the 2022 Ertiga facelift three-row MPV. Packed with several new features, the new Ertiga will be launched later this month.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift is all set to launch this month. In its new generation, Ertiga promises to be a much more feature-loaded, yet practical, three-row offering from the Indian carmaker. At a time when three-row vehicles have seen a rising trend in India thanks to the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Kia Carens, the Ertiga facelift is could be Maruti's bet in reviving its fortune in the segment.

Maruti Suzuki has released the first official teaser of the 2022 Ertiga facelift which reveals several new features to be offered. Here is a look at five such features that the new Ertiga will come packed with.

2022 Maruti Ertiga facelift with 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox

Maruti Suzuki has long been using only four-speed automatic gearboxes. Offered in AGS or CVT, these transmissions are found inside the previous generation Ertiga, XL6, Swift as well as the newly-launched Baleno. The gearbox, while helping in good mileage, did not offer a smooth transmission to excite owners. The lag in pick up has been a dampener for those who like a peppy drive. All this could change with the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission which promises to offer shorter gear range and improved output. The same gearbox is also expected to make its way into the upcoming XL6 facelift MPV and Brezza facelift SUV as well.

2022 Maruti Ertiga facelift with 1.5-litre DualJet petrol engine

Maruti currently offer the Ertiga MPV with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is also available in CNG options too. The new generation Ertiga will come with a new 1.5-litre K15C DualJet petrol engine which will replace the older K15B engine. It is going to be slightly more powerful with an output of 115bhp of maximum power. The older engine used to produce 103 bhp of power and 138 Nm of peak torque. Mated to the new gearbox, the latest K15C engine is expected to improve overall performance and mileage of the 2022 Ertiga.

2022 Maruti Ertiga facelift with paddle shifters

Maruti will also introduce the paddle shifters in the new Ertiga. The feature was introduced in Baleno for the first time by the carmaker. Placed behind the steering wheel, paddle shifters offer a simple way to gain better control over gear shifts even while driving an automatic car.

2022 Maruti Ertiga facelift with connected car features

Maruti will introduce the Hi Suzuki connected car tech features in the new generation Ertiga. Already used in the new generation Baleno, the Hi Suzuki connected car tech offers several vehicle-related information. The feature is also expected to be included in future Maruti cars too.

2022 Maruti Ertiga facelift with customisable second and third row seats

Maruti will offer split folding seats in the second and third row of the seven-seater Ertiga when launched. The teaser video shows that the second and third row can be folded, fully or partially, to accommodate more luggage when on the move.

