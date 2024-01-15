2024 Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Variant-wise prices compared

The latest version of the Kia Sonet was officially launched on Friday at a starting - and introductory price of ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sonet competes in an extremely intense sub-compact SUV segment and has to challenge the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue. But the segment leader remains the Tata Nexon which sells more than any other sub-compact SUV in the market and was also given an update late 2023.

While both Sonet and Nexon have their own unique strengths, there are certain similarities as well. For one, both models come with both petrol and diesel engine options. The Sonet comes with two petrol motors and a diesel unit, the Nexon gets a 1.2-litre Revotron motor and a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine. And while Sonet may have a slight edge in terms of transmission choices on offer - the diesel unit now gets more manual and automatic, the Nexon also offers both manual and automatic on both the engines it has.

Specifications Comparison Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Engine 1199.0 to 1497.0 cc 998.0 to 1493.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol,Diesel Petrol,Diesel Check detailed comparison

Styling on both models are quite different from one another although in terms of proportions, both are nearly similar. And while the new Sonet boasts of ADAS or advanced driver-assistance system, Nexon has always underlined its five-star crash test safety rating.

Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Pricing of petrol variants compared

Since there is no turbo petrol motor on the Nexon, this price comparison will be between the Nexon 1.2-litre Revotron petrol variants and the Sonet Smartstream G1.2 petrol variants. The Kia model in this set starts at ₹8 lakh for the HTE variant, ₹8.80 lakh for the HTK variant and ₹9.90 lakh for the HTK+ variant. The variants with this particular engine come only with a manual gearbox although the turbo motor has two transmission choices - iMT and DCT.

Tata Nexon packs all its transmission choices into the 1.2-litre petrol motor which starts at ₹8.10 lakh for the Smart variant (MT), ₹9.10 lakh for Smart+, ₹9.70 lakh for Pure, ₹11 lakh for Creative (MT), ₹11.70 lakh for Creative+ (MT), ₹11.70 lakh for Creative (AMT), ₹12.20 lakh for Creative (DCA), ₹12.50 lakh for Fearless (MT) and ₹13 lakh for Fearless+ (MT).

Fo reference, the Sonet 1.0-litre turbo is priced between ₹10.50 lakh and ₹13.40 lakh for the variants with iMT, and between ₹12.30 lakh and ₹14.70 lakh for the variants with seven-speed DCT.

Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Pricing of diesel variants compared

The most affordable diesel engine-powered Sonet one can buy is HTE variant with six-speed manual transmission, priced at ₹9.80 lakh. Next is HTK at ₹10.40 lakh, HTK+ at ₹11.40 lakh, HTX at ₹12 lakh and HTX+ at ₹13.70 lakh. Next are the variants with iMT that are at ₹12.60 lakh and ₹14.40 lakh. The three variants with six-speed AT are at ₹13 lakh, ₹15.50 lakh and the range-topping X-Line at ₹15.70 lakh.

Moving to the Nexon, the base Pure MT variant is at ₹11 lakh, Pure S at ₹11.50 lakh, Creative at ₹12.40 lakh, Creative AMT at ₹13 lakh, Fearless MT at ₹13.90 lakh, Fearless AMT at ₹14.60 lakh and the range-topping Fearless Plus S with dual-tone body colours and six-speed AMT at ₹15.50 lakh.

(Note: All prices are indicative and for reference purposes here. These can change periodically and potential buyers are advised to check with respective car dealers for the latest prices)

