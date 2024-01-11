2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which South Korean SUV should you choose

Hyundai Creta has been one of the most popular SUVs in India for a long time. Now, the South Korean automaker has readied the updated iteration of the SUV, which is slated to launch in India on 16th January 2024. Upon launch, the 2024 Hyundai Creta will re-energise the competition in the tough mid-size SUV segment, where it is positioned alongside rivals like Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Tata Harrier and its sibling from Kia, the Seltos.

The upcoming 2024 Hyundai Creta has already broken its cover online showing the revised design, while the automaker has revealed a few details about the upcoming SUV's features and powertrain. As the design has been revealed, the new Creta carries a slightly similar styling to the updated Kia Seltos.

Now, with the Hyundai Creta all set to lock horns with its rivals, here is a comparison between the 2024 Hyundai and Kia Seltos, based on the revealed and possible specifications.

2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Specification

The upcoming new Hyundai Creta will come in three different engine options, including two petrol and one diesel unit. The petrol engines include a 1.5-litre MPi motor and a 1.5-litre Kappa turbocharged GDi unit.

The 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine is capable of churning out 113 bhp of peak power and 144 Nm of maximum torque. The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine is capable of pumping out 157 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine is capable of generating 113 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. The SUV will be available with four different transmission choices, which are a six-speed manual, an IVT, a seven-speed DCT and a six-speed automatic unit.

The Kia Seltos is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The SUV gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, while there is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor as well. Also, the SUV has a 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer. Transmission options for the SUV include a six-speed manual unit, an IVT, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT and a six-speed automatic unit. The engines churn out the same power and torque output as the upcoming Creta.

