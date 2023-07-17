Kia Seltos facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV should you choose?

Published Jul 17, 2023

The Seltos facelift SUV was recently introduced in the Indian market with host of updates

It renewed its rivalry with Hyundai Creta. Here's a specs comparison of both SUVs

New Seltos is expected to be available at a price range of 10 lakh and 20 lakh

Hyundai Creta is available at a pricing range of 10.87 lakh and 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

New Seltos gets a more powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor

Its engine churns out 158 bhp of peak power and 253 Nm of max torque

The naturally aspirated petrol engine and the diesel motor remain unchanged though

Creta gets power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine

 It produces 113 bhp power and 143.8 Nm of torque
