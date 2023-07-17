Kia Seltos facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV should you choose?

The Seltos facelift SUV was recently introduced in the Indian market with host of updates
It renewed its rivalry with Hyundai Creta. Here's a specs comparison of both SUVs
New Seltos is expected to be available at a price range of ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh
Hyundai Creta is available at a pricing range of ₹10.87 lakh and ₹19.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
New Seltos gets a more powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor
Its engine churns out 158 bhp of peak power and 253 Nm of max torque
The naturally aspirated petrol engine and the diesel motor remain unchanged though
Creta gets power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine
It produces 113 bhp power and 143.8 Nm of torque