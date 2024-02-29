2024 Hyundai Creta N Line bookings officially open ahead of March 11 launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that they have started accepting bookings for their upcoming Creta N Line. Customers can book the Creta N Line token amount of ₹25,000 at Hyundai Signature dealerships. The Creta N Line will come with a host of exterior and interior changes. Moreover, it is expected that Hyundai will also make a few changes to the mechanicals as well.

Hyundai says that the design of the Creta N Line is inspired by WRC cars. The Creta N Line will boast a new sporty front grille with the N Line emblem and a new more aggressive front bumper with red accents. On the sides, there are new side skirts with red accents and a new set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N Line badging and red front brake calipers.

To complement the sporty design language, there will be a twin-tip exhaust at the rear. Speaking of exhaust, Hyundai will retune the exhaust note so that it sounds raspier and sportier than the standard Creta. Hyundai could also firm up the suspension setup so that it can handle better.

Creta N Line will come with 42 standard safety features and over 70 advanced safety features. There will be features like Hill Assist Control, Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Hold, Electronic Stability Control, 6 airbags, 360-degree parking camera etc.

Hyundai Creta N Line will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It puts out 158 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 253 Nm at 1,500 - 3,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty will be a 6-speed unit and a 7-speed dual-clutch unit. As of now, this engine is only available with a 7-speed DCT.

The interior will also updated with sporty touches. There is a new N Line steering wheel which is leather-wrapped and has red stitching. The dashboard has red inserts on it and the infotainment system is also surrounded by a red bezel. Then there is the new gear lever which is specific to N Line versions of the Creta.

