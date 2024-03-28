Nissan is planning a major product offensive globally

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 28, 2024

Nissan aims to launch 30 new cars globally by 2026, including 16 electric cars

India being a major and rapidly growing car market, the OEM is planning to launch four models in the country in coming years

One of them could be the Kicks SUV that debuted at New York Motor Show

A rebadged version of Renault Duster could be one of the four cars

 Check product page

A Nissan version of Renault Triber is also on the card

Magnite SUV is currently the only car Nissan sells in India

The Nissan Magnite is slated to receive a facelift sometime later this year

The majority of the upcoming Nissan cars in India would be SUVs, considering the high demand for utility vehicles in the country

This strategy would help Nissan to boost its sales and market share in Indian market
Check more on Nissan's India strategy
Click Here