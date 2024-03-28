Nissan aims to launch 30 new cars globally by 2026, including 16 electric cars
India being a major and rapidly growing car market, the OEM is planning to launch four models in the country in coming years
One of them could be the Kicks SUV that debuted at New York Motor Show
A rebadged version of Renault Duster could be one of the four cars
A Nissan version of Renault Triber is also on the card
Magnite SUV is currently the only car Nissan sells in India
The Nissan Magnite is slated to receive a facelift sometime later this year
The majority of the upcoming Nissan cars in India would be SUVs, considering the high demand for utility vehicles in the country
This strategy would help Nissan to boost its sales and market share in Indian market