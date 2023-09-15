Copyright © HT Media Limited
2023 Tata Nexon diesel prices revealed. Check out the variant-wise price list

Tata Motors introduced the 2023 Nexon facelift earlier this week and prices were announced only for the turbo petrol variants then. The company has now released the complete price list and the subcompact SUV is available in a total of 69 trims across the two engine and four transmission choices. The Tata Nexon facelift diesel is priced from 11 lakh for the base Pure MT, going up to 15.50 lakh for the top Fearless + S DT. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 15 Sep 2023, 17:03 PM
The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift gets two engine and four transmission options and is available in 69 trims

The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift has arrived with a complete redesign to the exterior and interior. It gets a more upmarket and clutter-free dashboard, while the feature list is far more comprehensive with the addition of a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new UI, a digital console, and more. The turbo petrol also gets a new dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Sr. No.Fuel TransmissionVariantPrices (Introductory, Ex-Showroom, Delhi)
1PetrolManualTata Nexon Smart 809,990
2PetrolManualTata Nexon Smart + 909,990
3PetrolManualTata Nexon Pure 969,990
4PetrolManualTata Nexon Smart + S 969,990
5PetrolManualTata Pure S 10,19,990
6PetrolManualTata Creative Dual Tone (DT) 10,99,990
7PetrolManualTata Creative 10,99,990
8PetrolManualTata Creative + DT 11,69,990
9PetrolManualTata Creative + 11,69,990
10PetrolManualTata Creative + S DT 12,19,990
11PetrolManualNexon Creative + S 12,19,990
12PetrolManualNexon Fearless DT 12,49,990
13PetrolManualNexon Fearless Purple (Pr) DT 12,49,990
14PetrolManualNexon Fearless S DT 12,99,990
15PetrolManualNexon Fearless Pr S DT 12,99,990
16PetrolManualNexon Fearless + DT 12,99,990
17PetrolManualNexon Fearless Pr + DT 12,99,990
18PetrolManualNexon Fearless Pr + S DT 13,49,990
19PetrolManualNexon Fearless + S DT 13,49,990
20PetrolDCANexon Creative DT 12,19,990
21PetrolDCANexon Creative 12,19,990
22PetrolDCANexon Creative + DT 12,89,990
23PetrolDCANexon Creative + 12,89,990
24PetrolDCANexon Creative + S DT 13,39,990
25PetrolDCANexon Creative + S 13,39,990
26PetrolDCANexon Fearless DT 13,69,990
27PetrolDCANexon Fearless Pr DT 13,69,990
28PetrolDCANexon Fearless S DT 14,19,990
29PetrolDCANexon Fearless Pr S DT 14,19,990
30PetrolDCANexon Fearless + DT 14,19,990
31PetrolDCANexon Fearless Pr + DT 14,19,990
32PetrolDCANexon Fearless Pr +S DT 14,69,990
33PetrolDCANexon Fearless + S DT 14,69,990
34PetrolAMTNexon Creative DT 11,69,990
35PetrolAMTNexon Creative 11,69,990
36PetrolAMTNexon Creative + DT 12,39,990
37PetrolAMTNexon Creative + 12,39,990
38PetrolAMTNexon Creative + S DT 12,89,990
39PetrolAMTNexon Creative + S 12,89,990

Power on the Tata Nexon facelift continues to come from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with 118 bhp and 170 Nm, while the diesel units use the 1.5-litre turbo with 113 bhp and 260 Nm on offer. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT and a DCT on the turbo petrol. The diesel gets a 6-speed manual and AMT on offer.

Sr. No. Fuel TransmissionVariantPrices (Introductory, Ex-Showroom, Delhi)
40DieselManualNexon Pure 10,99,990
41DieselManualNexon Pure S 11,49,990
42DieselManualNexon Creative Dual Tone (DT) 12,39,990
43DieselManualNexon Creative 12,39,990
44DieselManualNexon Creative + DT 13,09,990
45DieselManualNexon Creative + 13,09,990
46DieselManualNexon Creative + S DT 13,59,990
47DieselManualNexon Creative + S 13,59,990
48DieselManualNexon Fearless Purple (Pr) DT 13,89,990
49DieselManualNexon Fearless DT 13,89,990
50DieselManualNexon Fearless S DT 14,39,990
51DieselManualNexon Fearless Pr S DT 14,39,990
52DieselManualNexon Fearless + DT 14,39,990
53DieselManualNexon Fearless Pr + DT 14,39,990
54DieselManualNexon Fearless + S DT 14,89,990
55DieselManualNexon Fearless Pr + S DT 14,89,990
56DieselAMTNexon Creative DT 12,99,990
57DieselAMTNexon Creative 12,99,990
58DieselAMTNexon Creative + DT 13,79,990
59DieselAMTNexon Creative + 13,79,990
60DieselAMTNexon Creative + S DT 14,29,990
61DieselAMTNexon Creative + S 14,29,990
62DieselAMTNexon Fearless DT 14,59,990
63DieselAMTNexon Fearless Pr DT 14,59,990
64DieselAMTNexon Fearless S DT 14,99,990
65DieselAMTNexon Fearless Pr S DT 14,99,990
66DieselAMTNexon Fearless + DT 14,99,990
67DieselAMTNexon Fearless Pr + DT 14,99,990
68DieselAMTNexon Fearless Pr +S DT 15,49,990
69DieselAMTNexon Fearless + S DT 15,49,990

We drove the Tata Nexon facelift recently and came back impressed with all the upgrades. However, the SUV could also make improvements to the tech and build quality. Make sure to check out our comprehensive review.

Tata also launched the updated Nexon EV facelift, also sporting major upgrades. Interestingly, prices for the new Nexon EV overlap with the Nexon diesel, which should certainly make for an interesting choice for the buyers.

First Published Date: 15 Sep 2023, 16:52 PM IST
