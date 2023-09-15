2023 Tata Nexon diesel prices revealed. Check out the variant-wise price list

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Motors introduced the 2023 Nexon facelift earlier this week and prices were announced only for the turbo petrol variants then. The company has now released the complete price list and the subcompact SUV is available in a total of 69 trims across the two engine and four transmission choices. The Tata Nexon facelift diesel is priced from ₹11 lakh for the base Pure MT, going up to ₹15.50 lakh for the top Fearless + S DT. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift has arrived with a complete redesign to the exterior and interior. It gets a more upmarket and clutter-free dashboard, while the feature list is far more comprehensive with the addition of a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new UI, a digital console, and more. The turbo petrol also gets a new dual-clutch automatic transmission.
|Sr. No.
|Fuel
|Transmission
|Variant
|Prices (Introductory, Ex-Showroom, Delhi)
|1
|Petrol
|Manual
|Tata Nexon Smart
|₹809,990
|2
|Petrol
|Manual
|Tata Nexon Smart +
|₹909,990
|3
|Petrol
|Manual
|Tata Nexon Pure
|₹969,990
|4
|Petrol
|Manual
|Tata Nexon Smart + S
|₹969,990
|5
|Petrol
|Manual
|Tata Pure S
|₹10,19,990
|6
|Petrol
|Manual
|Tata Creative Dual Tone (DT)
|₹10,99,990
|7
|Petrol
|Manual
|Tata Creative
|₹10,99,990
|8
|Petrol
|Manual
|Tata Creative + DT
|₹11,69,990
|9
|Petrol
|Manual
|Tata Creative +
|₹11,69,990
|10
|Petrol
|Manual
|Tata Creative + S DT
|₹12,19,990
|11
|Petrol
|Manual
|Nexon Creative + S
|₹12,19,990
|12
|Petrol
|Manual
|Nexon Fearless DT
|₹12,49,990
|13
|Petrol
|Manual
|Nexon Fearless Purple (Pr) DT
|₹12,49,990
|14
|Petrol
|Manual
|Nexon Fearless S DT
|₹12,99,990
|15
|Petrol
|Manual
|Nexon Fearless Pr S DT
|₹12,99,990
|16
|Petrol
|Manual
|Nexon Fearless + DT
|₹12,99,990
|17
|Petrol
|Manual
|Nexon Fearless Pr + DT
|₹12,99,990
|18
|Petrol
|Manual
|Nexon Fearless Pr + S DT
|₹13,49,990
|19
|Petrol
|Manual
|Nexon Fearless + S DT
|₹13,49,990
|20
|Petrol
|DCA
|Nexon Creative DT
|₹12,19,990
|21
|Petrol
|DCA
|Nexon Creative
|₹12,19,990
|22
|Petrol
|DCA
|Nexon Creative + DT
|₹12,89,990
|23
|Petrol
|DCA
|Nexon Creative +
|₹12,89,990
|24
|Petrol
|DCA
|Nexon Creative + S DT
|₹13,39,990
|25
|Petrol
|DCA
|Nexon Creative + S
|₹13,39,990
|26
|Petrol
|DCA
|Nexon Fearless DT
|₹13,69,990
|27
|Petrol
|DCA
|Nexon Fearless Pr DT
|₹13,69,990
|28
|Petrol
|DCA
|Nexon Fearless S DT
|₹14,19,990
|29
|Petrol
|DCA
|Nexon Fearless Pr S DT
|₹14,19,990
|30
|Petrol
|DCA
|Nexon Fearless + DT
|₹14,19,990
|31
|Petrol
|DCA
|Nexon Fearless Pr + DT
|₹14,19,990
|32
|Petrol
|DCA
|Nexon Fearless Pr +S DT
|₹14,69,990
|33
|Petrol
|DCA
|Nexon Fearless + S DT
|₹14,69,990
|34
|Petrol
|AMT
|Nexon Creative DT
|₹11,69,990
|35
|Petrol
|AMT
|Nexon Creative
|₹11,69,990
|36
|Petrol
|AMT
|Nexon Creative + DT
|₹12,39,990
|37
|Petrol
|AMT
|Nexon Creative +
|₹12,39,990
|38
|Petrol
|AMT
|Nexon Creative + S DT
|₹12,89,990
|39
|Petrol
|AMT
|Nexon Creative + S
|₹12,89,990
Power on the Tata Nexon facelift continues to come from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with 118 bhp and 170 Nm, while the diesel units use the 1.5-litre turbo with 113 bhp and 260 Nm on offer. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT and a DCT on the turbo petrol. The diesel gets a 6-speed manual and AMT on offer.
|Sr. No.
|Fuel
|Transmission
|Variant
|Prices (Introductory, Ex-Showroom, Delhi)
|40
|Diesel
|Manual
|Nexon Pure
|₹10,99,990
|41
|Diesel
|Manual
|Nexon Pure S
|₹11,49,990
|42
|Diesel
|Manual
|Nexon Creative Dual Tone (DT)
|₹12,39,990
|43
|Diesel
|Manual
|Nexon Creative
|₹12,39,990
|44
|Diesel
|Manual
|Nexon Creative + DT
|₹13,09,990
|45
|Diesel
|Manual
|Nexon Creative +
|₹13,09,990
|46
|Diesel
|Manual
|Nexon Creative + S DT
|₹13,59,990
|47
|Diesel
|Manual
|Nexon Creative + S
|₹13,59,990
|48
|Diesel
|Manual
|Nexon Fearless Purple (Pr) DT
|₹13,89,990
|49
|Diesel
|Manual
|Nexon Fearless DT
|₹13,89,990
|50
|Diesel
|Manual
|Nexon Fearless S DT
|₹14,39,990
|51
|Diesel
|Manual
|Nexon Fearless Pr S DT
|₹14,39,990
|52
|Diesel
|Manual
|Nexon Fearless + DT
|₹14,39,990
|53
|Diesel
|Manual
|Nexon Fearless Pr + DT
|₹14,39,990
|54
|Diesel
|Manual
|Nexon Fearless + S DT
|₹14,89,990
|55
|Diesel
|Manual
|Nexon Fearless Pr + S DT
|₹14,89,990
|56
|Diesel
|AMT
|Nexon Creative DT
|₹12,99,990
|57
|Diesel
|AMT
|Nexon Creative
|₹12,99,990
|58
|Diesel
|AMT
|Nexon Creative + DT
|₹13,79,990
|59
|Diesel
|AMT
|Nexon Creative +
|₹13,79,990
|60
|Diesel
|AMT
|Nexon Creative + S DT
|₹14,29,990
|61
|Diesel
|AMT
|Nexon Creative + S
|₹14,29,990
|62
|Diesel
|AMT
|Nexon Fearless DT
|₹14,59,990
|63
|Diesel
|AMT
|Nexon Fearless Pr DT
|₹14,59,990
|64
|Diesel
|AMT
|Nexon Fearless S DT
|₹14,99,990
|65
|Diesel
|AMT
|Nexon Fearless Pr S DT
|₹14,99,990
|66
|Diesel
|AMT
|Nexon Fearless + DT
|₹14,99,990
|67
|Diesel
|AMT
|Nexon Fearless Pr + DT
|₹14,99,990
|68
|Diesel
|AMT
|Nexon Fearless Pr +S DT
|₹15,49,990
|69
|Diesel
|AMT
|Nexon Fearless + S DT
|₹15,49,990
We drove the Tata Nexon facelift recently and came back impressed with all the upgrades. However, the SUV could also make improvements to the tech and build quality. Make sure to check out our comprehensive review.
Tata also launched the updated Nexon EV facelift, also sporting major upgrades. Interestingly, prices for the new Nexon EV overlap with the Nexon diesel, which should certainly make for an interesting choice for the buyers.