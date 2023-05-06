2023 Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate UTV launched in India, priced at 89.74 lakh

One of the leaders in off-road and all-terrain vehicles, Polaris Industries’ Indian subsidiary Polaris India has launched the 2023 RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate side-by-side UTV in the country. The 2023 Polaris Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate is priced at ₹89.74 lakh and is capable of tackling even the most extreme terrains. The UTV’s wide stance, long wheelbase and heavy-duty suspension, all make it capable of handling tough terrains. The RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate was launched at Polaris India’s new dealership in Chennai, its 10th outlet pan India.

The Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate is specially designed to handle extreme terrains and is equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine tuned for 222 bhp and a dry weight of just 972.5 kg. That gives the model an incredible power-to-weight ratio, which makes it stupendously fast. Power goes to all four wheels with a 4WD lock, while braking performance comes from aluminium disc brakes on all four corners. The side-by-side has a ground clearance of 16 inches, enough to climb over boulders while the payload capacity stands at 336 kg.

Speaking about the launch and new dealership, Lalit Sharma - India Country Manager, Polaris India said, “Polaris India continues to blaze a trail in India's off-road and all-terrain vehicle market, and the opening of our latest Dealership in Chennai, Tamil Nadu will further strengthen our foothold. This expansion represents not only the growing popularity of the Polaris brand but also its commitment to providing unparalleled service and support to customers throughout India. With its natural beauty, thriving tourism scene, and iconic MMRT racing circuit, Chennai is a paradise for adventure-seekers and motorheads alike! Our customers in the state truly are off-roading enthusiasts and understand our products very well. We are confident of an excellent response for our products in the state and happy to introduce the 2023 RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate from Chennai."

Other features on the Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate include LED lighting, a race-inspired steering wheel, bucket seats with four-way adjustability and a retractable six-click harness. The RZR gets a special dual A-Arm with a three-piece stabiliser bar with 686 mm of usable travel for the front suspension. The rear sports a boxed trailing arm with toe link, high-clearance radius rods, and a three-piece stabilizer bar with 737 mm of usable travel.

The RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate is not road-legal and can be driven in private spaces. It’s also enticing for motorsport lovers who would like to rally in one of these. Polaris is one of the biggest players globally and its side-by-sides offer a range of usage right from adventure sports to border patrolling.

