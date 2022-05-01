2023 BMW X1 teaser previews chiselled styling, unveiling nearing

The BMW dealer from France has revealed the teaser of the 2023 BMW X1 ahead of its official unveiling. The teaser image shows the new iteration of the luxury crossover with a chiselled design. The teaser image revealed the new X1's silhouette along with the LED daytime running light outlining the headlamp cluster and wraparound LED taillight as well. The sloping hood and sloping roof of the car along with a rear spoiler too are visible in the teaser image.

(Also Read: BMW i4 to Honda City Hybrid: Upcoming car launches in May 2022)

The dealer has also mentioned the date of unveiling as May 2. However, it is not clear if the German luxury carmaker is actually planning to unveil the crossover on May 2. A translation of the dealer's social media post says: "We are pleased to invite you to discover the new BMW X1 exclusively during its exceptional preview in our BMW Charrier dealership in Cholet on Monday, May 2nd from 5:00 pm. Take your chance to be the first in France to discover it!"

However, the post doesn't offer any further details about the 2023 BMW X1. The car has been previously spotted multiple times in its camouflaged test mule form though. Expect the 2023 BMW X1 to come with a chiselled design as compared to the outgoing model. Like its contemporary siblings, the new BMW X1 is expected to come with a larger kidney-shaped front grille. The headlamps and taillights are likely to come in an angular shape. There will be a quad exhaust setup.

Inside the cabin too, there would be a host of changes. Expect it to come with a dashboard that will have a similar layout to the 2-Series Active Tourer. Also, there would be an updated instrument cluster and infotainment system displays.

The 2023 BMW X1 is likely to come with a host of powertrain options. The M35i is likely to get the same engine as M135i and M235i. This would be a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that is capable of churning out 302 hp of power and 332 Nm of torque.

