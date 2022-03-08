2022 Volkswagen Virtus sedan to be unveiled today: Live and latest updates

Volkswagen Virtus is all set to become the latest entrant in the mid-size sedan segment in India. The German carmaker will officially take the covers off the 2022 Virtus today during a global premiere. Volkswagen has been teasing the Virtus sedan ahead of its unveiling and has revealed several details about the car so far. Virtus will replace Vento from Volkswagen's lineup in India when launched. It will take on rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the recently-launched Skoda Slavia mid-size sedans in its category.

The official event will kick off today at 11 am.

What are the safety features expected on VW Virtus? As far as safety is concerned, expect the Volkswagen Virtus to come with six airbags as standard besides other safety features like tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS, EBD and ESC.

Rivals 2022 Volkswagen Virtus sedan will rival the likes of Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Skoda Slavia.

What can be the engine options on VW Virtus? The Volkswagen Virtus is likely to source power from the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI unit and a 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder engine. These units are already in use in the Taigun SUV. These are likely to be mated to a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic and seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Volkswagen Virtus vs Volkswagen Vento The new Volkswagen sedan - the Virtus - will replace the Volkswagen Vento from the German carmaker's lineup in India. The new model is likely to be longer and wider when compared to the existing Vento models. This implied that the new sedan will have more space on offer inside the cabin.

What does 'Virtus' mean? Volkswagen says that the name 'Virtus' is a combination of two words - 'Virtuoso' and 'Virtues'. It claims that the new sedan encompasses the core DNA of the brand.

Volkswagen Virtus part of India 2.0 project The Volkswagen Virtus will be the company's second product offering under its India 2.0 project. It will come based on the carmaker's popular MQB AO IN platform, which underpins several new generation models from both Volkswagen and Skoda. Virtus sedan is also likely to share a lot of similarities with the Skoda Slavia sedan.

Some more sneak peek A day before the official unveiling, Volkswagen teased a bit more of the 2022 Virtus. It shows that the Virtus will come with arrow-shaped LED taillights and chrome treatment under the boot. The boot space cover has a black deflector. It will also have spoilers on the bumper. Earlier, teasers released by Volkswagen showed that Virtus will also have features like full LED headlights with two projector headlamps and sophisticated LED daytime running lights. The grille will have a glossy black finish with chrome treatments. Volkswagen has teased how the rear section of 2022 Virtus will look like ahead of official debut.