2022 Toyota Tundra pickup to debut next week, teased ahead of unveiling

Toyota is all set to drive in the new generation Tundra pickup truck for the US markets next week. The 2022 Toyota Tundra will officially break cover on September 19 at the Detroit’s Motor Bella, a six-day auto show. The first commercial video of the 2022 Tundra will be aired during upcoming Sunday NFL game.

Tundra is one of the oldest full-size pickup truck in production in the United States. However, it has been nearly 15 years since it last received any kind of facelift. Hence, 2022 Tundra comes heavily redesigned in its new generation. The carmaker has already shared several teasers of the 2022 Tundra which gives a clear idea of what to expect. It gets a bigger dominating grille flanked by LED headlight units on either sides. It also stands on set of a massive 32.5-inch front wheels with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tyres. The teaser also shows that the 2022 Tundra will get coil spring suspension instead of the old leaf-spring rear suspension setup.

Joe Moses, general manager, Toyota Marketing, Vehicle Marketing and Communications, Toyota Motor North America, said, “We're excited to show the all-new 2022 Tundra in person for the first time at Motor Bella. This truck was redesigned from the ground up to deliver exceptional performance, amazing capability, next-level multimedia and retain the quality, reliability and durability for which Toyota trucks are known."

The Toyota Tundra's TRD Pro model will get a massive 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay. The pickup truck will also feature a massive sunroof and power-sliding rear window that retracts down into the back of the vehicle. The seats have perforated leather with TRD Pro badging. The steering wheel will get red strip while speakers inside the vehicle is mounted on the A-pillar.

The new generation Tundra will also come with a dedicated drive mode selector, which will include a specific mode for rock crawling.

2022 Toyota Tundra is likely to be powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.4-litre V-6 engine, which is set to replace the 5.7-litre V-8 iForce engine used in Land Cruiser SUVs. The engine is capable of producing maximum output of 400 horsepower. Toyota may come up with a hybrid version of the new Tundra later on to rival the likes of Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid.