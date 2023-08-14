Toyota's next rebadged Maruti car to be based on Fronx? All we know so far

Toyota has recently trademarked a new car called Urban Cruiser Taisor
The Urban Cruiser Taisor is likely to be Toyota's new sub-compact SUV for India
According to reports, the Taisor will be the rebadged version of Fronx launched earlier this year
The Taisor is expected to fill the gap after Toyota stopped selling the Urban Cruiser SUV in India
Urban Cruiser Taisor will become the fourth Maruti model to be rebadged by Toyota
Toyota has recently introduced the rebadged version of Maruti Ertiga by the name Rumion
Among other rebadged models, Toyota sells the Baleno-based hatchback Glanza in India
Urban Cruiser is the only rebadged model from Toyota which has been discontinued
On the other hand, Maruti sells two cars based on Toyota models, including the Invicto MPV