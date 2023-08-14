Toyota's next rebadged Maruti car to be based on Fronx? All we know so far

Published Aug 14, 2023

Toyota has recently trademarked a new car called Urban Cruiser Taisor

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is likely to be Toyota's new sub-compact SUV for India

According to reports, the Taisor will be the rebadged version of Fronx launched earlier this year

The Taisor is expected to fill the gap after Toyota stopped selling the Urban Cruiser SUV in India

Urban Cruiser Taisor will become the fourth Maruti model to be rebadged by Toyota

Toyota has recently introduced the rebadged version of Maruti Ertiga by the name Rumion

Among other rebadged models, Toyota sells the Baleno-based hatchback Glanza in India

Urban Cruiser is the only rebadged model from Toyota which has been discontinued

On the other hand, Maruti sells two cars based on Toyota models, including the Invicto MPV
