2022 Skoda Kodiaq set for India launch: 4 exterior highlights to watch out for

Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be the first off the block in the new year from the Czech manufacturer in India and the premium SUV is looking at making quite a statement. The official launch of Kodiaq, which is also when the pricing will be announced, will take place on January 10.

Skoda had quite the 2021 with the Kushaq SUV powering sales to significant highs. But even before the launch of the Slavia mid-size premium sedan - expected in March, Skoda is looking at building on the SUV preference by giving the Kodiaq some very promising updates.

Here are four exterior highlights of 2022 Skoda Kodiaq to take note of:

Kodiaq face

The latest Skoda Kodiaq gets a hexagonal grille with chrome surround and ribs. The body-coloured bumper and front spoiler too has a bit of a tweak in design. And on either side of the grille are Skoda Crystalline LED headlights for better illumination.

Kodiaq rear

The Skoda lettering is the most prominent feature on the rear of Kodiaq SUV. This despite the vehicle also getting catchy turn indicators on the rear lighting scheme.

Skoda Kodiaq is likely to be priced upwards of ₹ 30 lakh in the Indian market.

Kodiaq wheels

Skoda Kodiaq will get a dual-tone alloy wheel for a more dominant road presence and sporty view from the side profile. The side profile is also highlighted by functional roof rails in silver hue.

Kodiaq convenience

Kodiaq is expected to be packed with features and some of what's already confirmed is an electric tailgate with virtual pedal and retractable head light washer.

The Kodiaq makes a comeback into the Indian car market after a gap of almost two years. The SUV had to be taken off the Skoda India product list at the time of a shift to BS 6 emission norms. But now, the SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 190hp and 320 Nm of torque on offer.