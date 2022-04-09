2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga teased ahead of launch next week

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the new-gen Ertiga MPV very soon. The price announcement is likely to take place on April 15th. The company has already initiated pre-bookings on the upcoming car which can be reserved at a token amount of ₹11,000. Now the company has teased the upcoming MPV in short promo video hinting at several key details about the car.

The new teaser hint that the car will get a new SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The company has also informed previously that one of the key updates inside the car will be the use paddle shifters on automatic variants. That said, it will also get Suzuki Connect telematics. Also, expect new interior colours and upholstery for a refreshed appeal inside the cabin of the car.

The exterior updates will include a completely new grille as the front, new alloy wheels and remastered bumpers. Apart from this, the rest of the details are likely to remain more or less the same.

Under the hood, there will be a major update in the from of a new 1.5L dual jet, dual VVT petrol engine with SHVS technology. This engine will be paired to a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The new 2022 Ertiga will be launched in five colours across four variants. That said, a new CNG variant also be on offer as a new addition.

