2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted in clear images ahead of November launch

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the introduction of the new-gen Celerio entry-level hatchback in the Indian market next month. Now the car has been spotted in clear spy images doing rounds on social media ahead of the official launch in November. The new images show details on the car's exteriors as well as interiors.

The overall design of the new Celerio has gone through a major transformation. There are newly designed front headlamps with a reworked front grille sporting an oval design. As seen on the new Swift, the grille also features a sleek chrome bar placed in the middle of the grille. Down below, the front bumper has also been remastered, lending the car a much fresher and modern appeal.

While the side profile of the car isn't exactly visible in the images, expect new alloys to make way in, while passengers may also benefit from more cabin space. The company has also updated the rear profile of the car which now features remodeled tail lights and a new rear bumper. The tail lamps attain a squarish design and light reflectors have now been also added to the updated rear bumper which gives it a more sophisticated look.

Once launched, Celerio will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago and Datsun Go. For a car that has been around since 2015, the new Celerio could well become a preferred choice for many looking for a relatively affordable personal vehicle.

More details on the new Celerio will be revealed within the next few weeks.