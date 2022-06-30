2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched, complete with SUV-loads of features

The latest Maruti Suzuki Brezza is aimed directly at rivals who underline feature highlights as the main wooing factor. Maruti Suzuki says it has over 45,000 bookings for the 2022 Brezza already.

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday officially launched the 2022 Brezza in the Indian car market at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With over eight lakh units sold since Maruti Suzuki Brezza was first launched here back in 2016, the sub-compact SUV has been a firm favourite in its segment even though it has also had to face newer rivals in recent times. On the back of a younger design on the outside and a feature-rich cabin, however, the latest Brezza is looking at tightening its grip over the crown in the segment now with over 45,000 bookings already in the bag.

(Also see | More pics of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Bezza sub-compact SUV)

The latest Brezza sports new LED light units and a completely re-worked front grille.

The Brezza is taking a clear and unequivocal aim at a younger car-buying audience that has been leaning in favour of sub-compact SUVs more than towards any other segment in recent times. While options may be galore, Maruti Suzuki Brezza does benefit from being an early entrant here and one that is quite reliable as well. Bookings for the Brezza were opened earlier this month and the company claims it has already received a solid response.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza design highlights:

The latest Brezza has undergone signficant changes to its exterior styling. The face, for instance, gets an all-new grille with LED lighting units on either side. The alloy design has been updated and the wheel arches have been reworked upon to lend the vehicle a more of an SUV-ish appearance than before.

Over at the rear, the LED tail light design has been updated to make it more appealing while the Brezza badge is placed prominently on the trunk.

A look at the rear profile of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza features:

The new Brezza is the first model from the Maruti Suzuki camp ever to offer an electric sunroof while it also now gets 360-degree surround-view camera, nine-inch infotainment screen with voice assist, music system powered by Arkamys, ambient lighting and wireless phone charging with overheating protection.

The steering supports rake and reach adjustments while the instrument cluster has been reworked and the glovebox at the front has cooling functionality.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Variant-wise price list:

Manual Transmission (SMT) Advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters Variant Price Variant Price Lxi 7,99,000/- Vxi 9,46,500/- Vxi 10,96,500/- Zxi 10,86,500/- Zxi 12,36,500/- Zxi Dual Tone 11,02,500/- Zxi Dual Tone 12,52,500/- Zxi+ 12,30,000/- Zxi+ 13,80,000/- Zxi+ Dual Tone 12,46,000/- Zxi+ Dual Tone 13,96,000/-

Maruti Suzuki Brezza engine and transmission:

The re-worked K-Series petrol engine promises lower emission and takes fuel efficiency up by up to 20.15 kmpl. This engijne comes mated to a manual gearbox as well as an automatic unit with paddle shifters.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza safety highlights:

The 2022 Brezza comes with six airbags, Hill-Hold assist, ABS with EBD and once again promises better structural stability.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza colour options:

The new Brezza is offered in six exterior body colour choices, three of which are in dual-tone. These include a new Khaki shade with White roof, Red with Black roof and Silver with Black roof. The mono-tone colour choices include Blue, White and Grey.

