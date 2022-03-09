2022 Mahindra Scorpio facelift SUV spied during commercial shoot, to launch soon

Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch the facelift version of the Scorpio SUV in India. 2022 Mahindra Scorpio has already been spotted testing on Indian roads a number of times recently.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio SUV has been spotted during a commercial shoot ahead of its launch later this year. The image from the shoot was shared on social media, giving away key design features of the SUV without a camouflage for the first time. The image, shared on Instagram by an user named Navdeep Singh Dhillon, shows how the grille of the new Scorpio SUV is carries similarities with the XUV700.

Mahindra Scorpio SUV is all set to be launched in a new avatar later this year. Ahead of its imminent launch, the SUV has been spotted a number of times testing on Indian roads.

Besides the grille, which showcases Mahindra's new design language, is also likely to wear the new Mahindra logo meant for its SUV lineup. The same logo is also seen in new generation Mahindra SUVs like the XUV700. Besides the grille, the 2022 Scorpio can also be seen with a new bumpers design, a new dual projector LED headlights and integrated LED DRLs along with turn indicators. It also gets a set of C-shaped fog lights under it. Also, the alloy wheel design will be new to give the SUV an overall refreshed look.

The new Scorpio, which is expected to be launched during the second half of this year, will also have LED taillights. The overall exterior design of the SUV is expected to be larger than the existing models and will likely be a big jump in its comparison in terms of technology.

The interior of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is also likely to get a new dashboard with updated infotainment system. Also, previous spy images hint that the new Scorpio will use a fully digital instrument console as well as steering mounted controls. The central console is also likely to get rotary knobs to change drive and traction modes of the car.

Mahindra is likely to power the 2022 Scorpio with its existing 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder petrol and the 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder diesel engines. The same engines are also used in the Thar. The engines are likely to come mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter AT. The car will also an option 4x4 feature to match its Sport Utility credentials.

