2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift breaks cover in India with ADAS, digital cluster

Hyundai India on Wednesday unveiled the 2022 Tucson premium SUV for the market here. Based on the Sensous Sportiness design philosophy of Hyundai, the latest Tucson has a number of design updates that help it stand apart from the outgoing model while also getting a behemoth of feature updates within the cabin. But most notably, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson features Advanced Driver Assistance System or ADAS which enhances the safety quotient and drive capability of the vehicle.

Hyundai Tucson has been in the Indian market since long with the first model for the market here launched back in 2005. This was followed by the second-generation Tucson brought in in 2009 and then updated with the third-generation model in 2016. But perhaps because of its placement in the premium SUV segment, it has not been anywhere close to as much of a success as the newer Creta and the Venue launched subsequently. But Hyundai is now looking to up the sales numbers for the car despite the premium SUV segment overall finding it hard to gain a momentum.

2022 Hyundai Tucson exterior highlights:

The latest Hyundai Tucson is primarily defined by its large grille on its face which is now seamlessly integrated with the LED head light units. The rear gets updated LED tail lights which are connected with an LED light strip in the middle.

The connected LED tail lamp on the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson highlight the width of the car and adds to its modern touch.

2022 Hyundai Tucson cabin highlights:

On the inside, the new Tucson comes packed with an all-digital 10.1-inch driver display and another 10.1-inch main infotainment touchscreen unit. The other feature highlights inside the vehicle include wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, keyless entry and auto-dimming IRVM, among others.

(Also see | In pics: 2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift with ADAS breaks cover )

2022 Hyundai Tucson engine options:

The updated Hyundai Tucson will be made available in two engine options. There will be a Nu 2.0 petrol unit with a 6-speed automatic transmission, and a new R 2.0 VGT diesel with 8-speed automatic transmission. While the former has been rated to develop 156 PS and 192 Nm, the latter develops 186 PS and 416 Nm of peak torque.

2022 Hyundai Tucson ADAS and safety features:

The new Tucson will be a big step up in comparison to the previous model. It will be the first-in-segment car to come with Level-2 ADAS feature. It will be offered with 19 Hyundai SmartSense ADAS features as listed below:

Driving Safety Functions Forward Collision Warming Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Car Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Pedestrian Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Cycle Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Junction Turning Blindspot Collision-Warning Blindspot Collision-Avoidance Assist Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning Driver Attention Warning Blindsport View Monitor Safe Exit Warning Driver Convenience Functions Smart Cruise Control Lane Follow Assist High Beam Assist Leading Vehicle Departure Alert Parking Safety Functions Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist Surround View Monitor

