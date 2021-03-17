2022 BMW i4 electric sport sedan leaked hours ahead of its launch

The 2022 BMW i4 electric sport sedan is scheduled to make its global debut later today through a digital world premier. But only hours before its official unveiling, images of the i4 sport sedan has made its way into social media, giving a clear look at its exterior design.

The new BMW i4 is going to be the first electric sports car from the German carmaker and will be one of the first BMW models to have the latest iDrive 8 technology.

The images leaked on social media show that the all-electric BMW i4 will not look too different from the concept version presented a year ago at the CES 2020. It gets a similar reworked grille, which looks more like a bucktooth, similar in shape and size to that of the current 3 and 4 series. In fact, the pictures shared on social media confirms that the new BMW i4 will be nothing more than the pure electric version of the upcoming BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

The 2022 BMW i4 electric sport sedan is likely to be offered in two versions - BMW i4 and i4 BMW M. At the moment, BMW will only debut the first one, which is made up of a single electric motor, which delivers 340 hp, housed in the rear axle. The battery pack is expected to have a capacity of 80 kWh and a maximum range of 600 kilometres on single charge according to the WLTP cycle.

The official data suggest the presence of a powertrain capable of delivering 530 hp, which will be added to the M Performance variant. It is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 of just 4 seconds and has a top speed of 200 kmph that is electronically limited.

The more powerful M variant is expected to be launched later on. It is believed that M Performance version of the i4 could position itself in a higher range and take on rivals like Tesla Model 3 Performance and Audi e-Tron GT.