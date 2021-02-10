Watch out Tesla: Audi showcases e-tron GT, its most ambitious EV ever

Audi is charging up the electric space and how. The Germany luxury car maker has taken the wraps off of its e-tron GT which promises to take performance levels up by several notches while muting fears related to range anxieties that are often common with electric vehicles. And while its price tag of around 99,800 euros may make it a drive option for only a handful, there is enough on offer to justify the asking price.

The Audi e-tron GT is the most powerful EV that the car maker has ever made with 470 hp of peak power. Opt for the RS version - yes, there is that too, and the figure jumps to 590 hp. The addition of an overboost mode in both versions take the figure up to 522 hp and an astounding 637 hp, respectively.

Audi and Porsche have co-developed the e-tron GT and Taycan with both EVs gunning at Tesla offerings.

While the Audi e-tron GT may weigh around 5,100 pounds or 2300 kilos, it can sprint to put weight watchers to shame. 100 kmph comes up in 4.1 seconds and 3.3 seconds in the RS version.

There is a total of 630 Nm of torque for the taking and an additional 10 Nm in overboost mode. The RS version, on the other hand, has 830 Nm of torque.

These impressive figures are primarily made possible by a 93kWh battery pack at the core of the Audi e-tron GT. It uses 800-volt technology and Audi claims that it is ensured that the driver not only manages to extract the best-possible performance but can also recharge the vehicle quicker. How quick? Five minutes using a fast-charger will increase range to 100 kms while a standard 11 kW AC unit can power the car's battery overnight.

As for the range itself, Audi states that the e-tron GT will be able to go for 487 kms without the need to be plugged in.

And whether on the move or just standing still, the Audi e-tron GT is most likely to turn heads because of its stunning looks as well. With a stated focus on sustainability while still trying to extract as much performance, the EV has been given an enhanced aerodynamic profile and it has a drag coefficient of just 0.24.

The EV stands - and runs - on 20-inch wheels with the RS version getting 21-inch wheels.

The Audi e-tron GT gets Matrix LED headlight units as an optional extra.

Since Audi and Porsche - both part of Volskwagen group of companies - co-developed the e-tron GT and Taycan, both EVs have the same chassis and J1 EV battery platform.

The cabin of the e-tron is just as plush and just as futuristic as one would expect from a new-gen Audi car. A 12.3 inch Audi virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster is paired with a 10.1-inch touchscreen. This takes care of infotainment needs as well as helps with navigation, including searching for the nearest charging station.

The cabin of Audi e-tron GT makes use of recycled materials. It has a familiar feel about and around it with Audi not getting carried away to overhaul the switch placements and screen layouts.

Leather may be fast going extinct from inside cars and the latest Audi makes use of recycled materials like an artificial suede called Dinamic. Nappa leather does come as an optional upgrade and so does a Head-Up Display (HUD) unit.

The Audi e-tron GT will be offered in European markets in spring this year and company officials are expecting a strong response. "The Audi e-tron GT is the beginning of a new era for Audi. Our aim is to shape the future of electric premium mobility," said Hildegard Wortmann, Board Member for Sales and Marketing, Audi AG. "Love of detail, maximum precision, and design that points the way to the future show how much passion we at Audi put into designing and making vehicles."

There is no word yet on a possible India launch even as Audi here is planning to get the regular e-tron to take on the newer players in the electric luxury space that have either already come in or are planning to enter the market here.