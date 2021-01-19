2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift deliveries commence in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced prices of list new Fortuner facelift in the country earlier this month. The Ford Endeavour rival starts at a price tag of ₹29.98 lakh for the base 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT trim and extends all the way up to ₹37.58 lakh for the top-spec 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT Legender trim. Now, deliveries of the new Fortuner have commenced in the country.

While the Toyota Fortuner SUV has always enjoyed very strong demand in the segment, with the yearly update it has become even more alluring and feature-packed.

The model has been introduced in two variants and seven trims. Along with the standard variant, Fortuner has also received Fortuner Legender variant which sits fairly up in the range.

The Legender variant benefits from a sportier-looking body kit which sets it apart from the regular trim. Moreover, it also rolls on large 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels for a bolder look and presence. Inside the cabin, the SUV makes use of a tweaked instrument console, as well a new touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. In addition to that, the SUV has also received a 360-degree camera, air purifier and wireless charging.

Under the hood, it has received a new BS 6-compliant 2.8-litre diesel engine which delivers 201 bhp of maximum power and 500 Nm of torque. In addition to that, there is also a 2.7-litre engine that delivers 164 bhp of maximum power and 245 Nm of torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual as well as a 6-speed sequential automatic gearbox.

2021 Toyota Fortuner and Fortuner Legender full price list:

2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT – ₹29.98 lakh

2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT – ₹31.57 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT – ₹32.48 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT – ₹34.84 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT – ₹35.14 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT – ₹37.43 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT Legender – ₹37.58 lakh

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)