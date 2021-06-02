2021 Skoda Octavia will launch in India on June 10

Skoda Auto India has finally confirmed the launch date for the 2021 Octavia sedan. The price of the fourth generation Skoda Octavia will now be announced on June 10, along with details of the car's specifications.

Earlier, the carmaker had confirmed that the 2021 Skoda Octavia will almost certainly be launched in June after it got delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis. Skoda had chosen to push back the launch date keeping in mind the pandemic situation in the country.

On Wednesday, Skoda Auto India took to social media to announce the new launch date for the 2021 Octavia sedan. Sharing the development, Skoda wrote, "The all-new OCTAVIA is a compelling combination, offering timeless design, unmatched safety, intuitive technology, solid performance, superior space and comfort. Launching on June 10th."

(Also read: Five cars to launch in India soon)

The fourth generation Octavia sedan was first unveiled for the global markets two years ago. For India, Skoda took the covers off the 2021 Octavia much later. Earlier this year, the first batch of the new Octavia rolled out of its facility in Aurangabad, before the official launch was called off temporarily. Skoda was planning for a late April or early May launch of the car, but the plans got cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Octavia is one of the best performing models from Skoda around the world. The 2021 Skoda Octavia gets refreshed looks and upgrades both on the outside and inside. The sedan is based on the MQB platform and has a wheelbase of 2,686 mm that promises more space for occupants. The 2021 Skoda Octavia has also grown in size and offers an extra 19 mm length and 15 mm wider body.

The 2021 Octavia will come with a redesigned grille, wider than the one seen on the previous models. The grille is flanked by a conventional LED headlamps. The 17-inch alloy wheels have been redesigned for the 2021 model. The cabin layout has also been reworked with a new-look dashboard which features digital displays and a twin-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia is expected to come equipped with a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine. The engine will most likely be mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The 2021 Octavia sedan will be capable of churning out around 190 hp of power.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia is expected to be priced between ₹18-24 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, the new Octavia will take on rivals like Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, and Toyota Corolla Altis.