2021 Skoda Octavia to launch in India in April

Skoda Auto India has just unveiled the Kushaq SUV and now the Czech automaker is readying to launch the new Octavia sedan in April 2021. Zac Hollis, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India has tweeted that the automaker is planning to launch the all-new Octavia at the end of next month, with deliveries starting from the end of May 2021.

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia was unveiled for the international market back in late 2019 and introduced in some global markets as well. It is based on the MQB platform of the Volkswagen group and has become longer and wider as compared to the outgoing model. The new generation Skoda Octavia is 19 mm longer and 15 mm wider than its predecessors, promising more space and comfort for the occupants.

The new-gen Skoda Octavia ditches the outgoing version’s quad headlamp styling to get a more conventional design, more in line with the new Skoda Superb. Inside the cabin, the automaker has completely retouched the layout. It gets a revised dashboard with a horizontally layered appearance featuring digital displays and a twin-spoke multifunction steering wheel. The India-spec model is expected to don a beige and black colour scheme inside the cabin.

In line with the international model, the features of the upcoming 2021 Skoda Octavia include a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, triple-zone climate control, wireless charging, etc. It would also get a digital assistant named Laura.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia is expected to be available with a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine is capable of churning out around 190 hp of peak power. The new model will ditch the diesel motor, in line with the automaker’s strategy to focus on the petrol segment in the BS-VI era.

The new Octavia was supposed to launch in the Indian market in late 2020. However, the launch plan got delayed due to the pandemic to the second quarter of 2021. Expect this Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, and Toyota Corolla Altis rival sedan to be priced between ₹18-24 lakh (ex-showroom).