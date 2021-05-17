2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV likely to launch in India by June end

There has been much delay in expected car launches in India due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. However, some of the carmakers are now gearing up for pending launches. Among them is Skoda Auto India, which is yet to launch its mid-size SUV Kushaq despite unveiling it in March this year.

According to latest developments, the Czech carmaker is looking at June-end as the likely period to finally announce the price and detailed specifications of the Skoda Kushaq SUV. Kushaq was officially unveiled on March 18, just before the second wave of the pandemic hit India.

Zac Hollis, Director at Skoda Auto India, replied to one of the users on Twitter who asked about the launch timeline. Hollis said, "All prices and specifications will be announced towards the end of next month. Bookings will open at the same time. Deliveries will start in July."

Skoda had earlier confirmed that the Kushaq SUV will start reaching its dealers across the country by July to start deliveries. Skoda will also open bookings for the Kushaq SUV by next month.

Kushaq SUV will be Skoda's first offering as part of its India 2.0 project. The SUV is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform which it also shares with Volkswagen. Besides Kushaq, Volkswagen's upcoming Taigun SUV will also be based on the same platform.

The platform will provide Skoda Kushaq an overall ground clearance of 188 mm and a wheelbase of 2651 mm. It stands 4,221 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and 1,612 mm in height. The top-spec trim of the Kushaq SUV will stand on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The lower variants will have either 16-inch steel rims or 16-inch alloys.

It will be offered with two petrol engine options including a 1.0-litre as well as a 1.5-litre TSI motor. The 1.0-litre petrol engine will be mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine is capable of producing 113 bhp of maximum power. The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine, which will be able to churn out 147 bhp of power, will have the option of a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The price of the Skoda Kushaq SUV is likely to range between ₹12 lakh and 16 lakh. When launched, it will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUVs.