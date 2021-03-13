2021 Renault Triber MPV: Five things that have changed

2021 Renault Triber MPV: Five things that have changed1 min read . 10:30 AM IST
- The 2021 Triber has been launched at a starting price of ₹5.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹7.82 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end RXZ Easy-R Dual Tone variant.
Soon after the launch of Kiger SUV, Renault has upgraded its popular MPV Triber, which has been one of the most successful offering from the French carmaker in India. Renault has launched the 2021 Triber at a starting price of ₹5.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹7.82 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end RXZ Easy-R Dual Tone variant.
One of the first thing that anyone would be able to notice is the change from outside. Renault Triber MPVs sold so far wore single colour schemes. Renault has decided to now include dual-tone colour scheme to the Triber models. The 2021 Renault Triber MPV will now come with five new dual-tone shades, and will feature a black contrasting roof.
Besides adding dual-tone colour scheme to the 2021 Triber MPV, Renault has also introduced a brand new colour scheme for the vehicle. The new shade, as seen in the picture shared above, is called Cedar Brown. This colour has been added besides the Metal Mustard, Moonlight Silver, Electric Blue, Ice Cool White colour schemes. All these colour schemes will be available on the top-end RXZ trims of the new Triber.
Another noticeable change on the outside are the rear-view side mirrors on either side. In the latest edition of Renault Triber MPVs, the ORVMs will be coloured in black, irrespective of the body colour scheme. The rear view mirrors are also integrated with LED turn indicators now, giving a more premium appeal to its overall look.
Feature-wise, the new Triber will have three new additions inside the cabin, two of them to enhance driver’s comfort. The steering wheels will now come mounted with audio and phone control buttons, six-way height adjustable feature for driver’s seat. Besides these two, the new Triber will also have dual-horn as well.
The price of the new seven-seater Renault Triber MPV has now gone up by around ₹15,000. The price of the earlier version of the Triber used start at ₹5.12 lakh (ex-showroom) and went up to ₹7.35 lakh (ex-showroom).
