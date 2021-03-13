2021 Renault Triber MPV: Five things that have changed

2

Besides adding dual-tone colour scheme to the 2021 Triber MPV, Renault has also introduced a brand new colour scheme for the vehicle. The new shade, as seen in the picture shared above, is called Cedar Brown. This colour has been added besides the Metal Mustard, Moonlight Silver, Electric Blue, Ice Cool White colour schemes. All these colour schemes will be available on the top-end RXZ trims of the new Triber.