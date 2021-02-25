2021 Maruti Swift LXi arrives at dealership backyard. Full feature list revealed

Maruti Suzuki launched the new 2021 Swift in India on Wednesday. The hatchback has been priced from ₹ ₹5.73 lakh and extends up to ₹8.41 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Now the car has started arriving in dealership backyards and will go on display soon. Customer deliveries will begin starting from next week.

The model spotted in the new images is the base LXi model which is only available with a single manual transmission and is priced at ₹5.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Base Maruti Swift LXi gets body coloured bumpers. (Image: HTAuto/Prashant Singh)

Being the base model, it gets the steel wheels without covers which obviously doesn't look very pleasing to the eye. What it does get is an idle start-stop function, engine immobiliser, manual AC controls, remote fuel lid opener, roof antenna, IsoFix with child seat anchorage, LED high mounted stop lamp, body-colored bumpers, gearshift indicator, door ajar warning lamp and more.

Goes without saying, it also gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and more such mandetiry safety features. Apart from the case LXi trim, the car also comes in the higher VXi, ZXi, ZSi+ and ZXi+ dual-tone variants.

There is no touchscreen infotainment system to speak of on base Swift LXi. (Image: HTAuto/Prashant Singh)

Under the hood, it gets a more powerful 1.2-litre dual-jet naturally-aspirated K12N engine. The same powertrain is also found on the Dzire compact sedan. This engine is known to deliver 90 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a 5-speed manual gearbox. The higher trims also get optional 5-speed AMT on offer as well.

The 2021 Swift is claimed to offer a fuel efficiency of 23.20 kmpl for the petrol-MT variant and 23.76 kmpl for the AMT option (Read more details here).