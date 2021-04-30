2021 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry launched with Reverse Parking System

Maruti Suzuki has updated its light commercial vehicle (LCV) Super Carry with Reverse Parking Assist (RPAS) System.

As per a regulatory filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the new safety feature will now be available as standard fitment on the vehicle.

Apart from the addition of the new feature, the Super Carry has also become expensive by ₹18,000. The 2021 Super Carry is now priced between ₹ 4.48 lakh to ₹ 5.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new prices will be effective from Friday (April 30) onwards.

In its regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India said, "This is to inform you that all variants of Super Carry have been upgraded to new version of RPAS system. The revised ex-showroom price applicable in Delhi shall vary from ₹4,48,000/- to ₹5,46,000/-. The same is effective from today i.e. 30th April 2021."

The mini truck is sold in both petrol and petrol+CNG variants. For the record, it was the first LCV in its segment to receive a BS 6-compliant engine. There is a 1.2-litre motor that is known to pump out 72.4 bhp of maximum power and 98 Nm of peak torque. There is also a CNG version of the vehicle that gets the same petrol motor but delivers slightly less 64.3 bhp and 85 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Super Carry minitruck comes with a 2183 mm long and 1488 mm wide deck area that's designed to carry the cargo luggage. It has a payload capacity of 740 kg. The minitruck has a ground clearance of 175 mm.

The suspension kit on the minitruck includes MacPherson struts at the front and a rigid axle with leaf springs at the rear. Some of its basic features include a light steering wheel, mobile charging socket, dual assist grip, multi-purpose storage spaces, lockable glovebox and bottle holders.