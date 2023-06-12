Five big reasons why Maruti Suzuki Baleno is an Indian superhit

Baleno emerged as the best-selling passenger car in India in the month of May, beating heavyweights like WagonR and Swift
The Baleno was updated in 2022 and this has further galvanised the prospects for the model
So even though SUVs are finding a lot of favour, Baleno continues to chart its own course to the top
Looks - The new Baleno appears very modern, complete with the three-part DRL system, stylish alloys and a swooping profile
Features - The Baleno has been equipped with plenty of features that includes 360-degree surround camera and HUD
Reliable powertrain - Baleno comes with a 1.2-litre petrol motor as well as CNG technology. Transmission is handled by both manual as well as auto units
Frugal - Baleno has a claimed mileage of 22.35 kmpl under ideal conditions. With CNG, the mileage is at around 30.61 kms per kilo
Service network - What helps all Maruti models, including Baleno, is a vast service network that offers peace of mind to owners