2021 Honda Accord showcased to fend off challenge mounted by SUVs

Accord has been a power performer for Honda over several years but at a time when SUVs are making their presence felt in several international markets, it faces a growing challenge to its popularity and presence on global roads. Honda has nonetheless showcased the 2021 Accord with the promise of a drive that is not just visually attractive but one that is loaded with features while holding on to the same engine options as before while also offering a hybrid option.

The 2021 Honda Accord's exteiror styling seems to emphasize on a clean profile with a wider front grille, sleek LED head light units - Honda claims these are more adept in lighting up roads, and a smart casing for the fog lamps on either side of the front bumper. The LX, EX-L and Touring trims all receive new alloy wheel designs, while a new color - Sonic Gray Pearl - is available for Sport, Sport Special Edition (SE) and Touring trims.

Honda says Accord 2021 has been equipped with a host of safety features.

On the inside, the upcoming Accord will make use of an eight-inch infotainment unit which will be standard across all trims. Support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also be standard. While there are USB ports to charge phones, compatible devices can also be juiced up using the wireless charger in the cabin.

An eight-inch touchscreen inside 2021 Honda Accord will take care of AV duties.

All Accords also receive a new Rear Seat Reminder, while upper grades gain a new Low Speed Braking Control system. The other highlights include leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, leather-wrapped shift knob, and an 8-speaker audio system, depending on the trim.

Significantly, the 2021 Accord will get an update to the company's two-motor hybrid system for a more direct and immediate throttle response. There is 209 bhp of max power for the taking and 314 Nm of torque. Honda claims that the hybrid Accord can now have a longer running time on only electric power although it does not attach a numeric range figure to the claim.

Under the hood, there are three engine options to be made available - 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder unit, 2.0-liter, DOHC, i-VTEC motor and a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with 10-speed auto transmission box.

Additionally, there will also be an Accord Sport SE coming in to the lineup for select international markets.

Honda appears to be prepping the new Accord for a fight not just against its direct rivals but also against SUVs because the product still does good numbers in markets such as the US where SUVs and pickups are the established rage. And while the Japanese car maker is also focusing on its big car lineup, the sedans are not ready to throw in the towel just yet.