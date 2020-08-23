2020 Mahindra Thar rivaling Force Gurkha BS 6 may launch soon. Here's why

Force Motors came up the new Gurkha BS 6 at the Auto Expo 2020. While the SUV was earlier said to arrive by third quarter of the current calendar year, the pandemic threw a wrench in the original launch plans of the SUV.

Recently, a Force Motors dealership has published an image of the production-spec 2020 Gurkha BS 6 on its Facebook handle with the caption 'coming soon', indicating that the company has commenced the dispatch of the new Gurkha to its official dealerships around the country. Thus, the price announcement could take place anytime soon. Also considering that Mahindra has already revealed the Thar 2020 which is set to roll-out in this festive season, Force Motors can't afford to not launch its ace rival (Gurkha BS 6).

The model captured in the latest image (above) features a similar design and styling details found on the previous Expo-spec version. It gets the same fender-mounted indicators, circular LED DRLs, single slat grille, fog lights, snorkel, five-spoke alloy wheels as well as a roof-mounted luggage carrier.

In terms of mechanicals, the new Force Gurkha will run on a BS 6-compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine which will deliver 89 bhp of maximum power. The transmission options will most likely be limited to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Being a hardcore off-roader, the Gurkha will also be offered with a 4x4 system.

Since Mahindra is positioning the next-gen Thar as a more road friendly vehicle which attracts a larger set of buyers, it will be interesting to see how the new Gurkha fares against the new Thar. Both the SUVs target buyers of the same taste. While the Gurkha has a following of hardcore adventure drivers, the Thar appeals to a wider, mixed section of buyers.