This Mahindra Thar variant available with up to 65,000 discount in June

You can get this deal at select Mahindra dealerships
The offer is applicable on the 4x4 AT version of the LX variant of Thar
Benefits include cash offers, corporate discounts and exchange bonus
This includes cash benefits up to ₹40,000 and exchange bonus up to ₹25,000
Thar SUV recently crossed one lakh sales milestone
The feat was achieved since the SUV was launched in the country in 2020
It is currently offered in both petrol and diesel powertrains
Waiting period on the SUV goes up to 17 months, depending on variant
Mahindra Thar comes in two configurations - 4x4WD and RWD and further sub-variants