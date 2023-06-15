This Mahindra Thar variant available with up to 65,000 discount in June

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 15, 2023

You can get this deal at select Mahindra dealerships

The offer is applicable on the 4x4 AT version of the LX variant of Thar

Benefits include cash offers, corporate discounts and exchange bonus

This includes cash benefits up to 40,000 and exchange bonus up to 25,000

 Check product page

 Thar SUV recently crossed one lakh sales milestone

The feat was achieved since the SUV was launched in the country in 2020

It is currently offered in both petrol and diesel powertrains

Waiting period on the SUV goes up to 17 months, depending on variant

Mahindra Thar comes in two configurations - 4x4WD and RWD and further sub-variants
For detailed report...
Click Here