Numeros Diplos i-pro Front Right View
NUMEROS Diplos i-pro

Launched in Mar 2024

₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road price
Diplos i-pro Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 58.3 kmph

Diplos i-pro: 63.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 129.3 km

Diplos i-pro: 140.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.63 hrs

Diplos i-pro: 3.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.01 kwh

Diplos i-pro: 3.7 kwh

About Numeros Diplos i-pro

Numeros Diplos i-pro Variants
Numeros Diplos i-pro price starts at ₹ 1.53 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
STD₹1.53 Lakhs*
63 kmph
140 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Motor IP Rating: IP67
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Numeros Diplos i-pro Images

17 images
Numeros Diplos i-pro Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity3.7 kWh
Body TypeMoped
Charging PointYes
Range140 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Numeros Diplos i-pro comparison with similar bikes

Numeros Diplos i-pro
Numeros Diplos pro
Okinawa Dual 100
Shema Tuff
Komaki XGT CAT 2.0
₹1.53 Lakhs*
₹1.38 Lakhs*
₹1.19 Lakhs*
₹79,655*
₹74,999*
Charging Time
3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Range
129 km
Range
150 km
Range
110-140 km
Motor Power
4 kW
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Numeros Bikes

Numeros Diplos i-pro EMI

Select Variant:
STD
63 kmph | 140 km
₹ 1.53 Lakhs*
STD
63 kmph | 140 km
₹1.53 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2519.4/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

