Launched in Mar 2024
Category Average: 58.3 kmph
Diplos i-pro: 63.0 kmph
Category Average: 129.3 km
Diplos i-pro: 140.0 km
Category Average: 4.63 hrs
Diplos i-pro: 3.5 hrs
Category Average: 3.01 kwh
Diplos i-pro: 3.7 kwh
|Battery Capacity
|3.7 kWh
|Body Type
|Moped
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|140 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
Numeros Diplos i-pro
₹1.53 Lakhs*
₹1.38 Lakhs*
₹1.19 Lakhs*
₹79,655*
₹74,999*
Charging Time
3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Range
129 km
Range
150 km
Range
110-140 km
Motor Power
4 kW
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
