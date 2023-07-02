Planning a road trip? Here's how to check toll expenses you need to shell out

Monsoon is here and it is a great season for road trips. The rain and reduced temperature not only bring relief after the relentless heat waves of summer but make nature more beautiful during monsoon, making it appealing for road trips. If you are planning to take a road trip in the coming weeks, which involves driving on national highways across the country, then paying the toll is something you should take into account while estimating the costs.

With such a huge road network and a large number of that being national highways, India has one of the largest networks of toll plazas across the country. The toll fee is different on different routes. Even though the central government implemented digital payment methods through the FASTag a few years back, there are some toll plazas that require you to pay the toll tax via cash. In either case, it is best to know in advance how much toll you have to pay during your trip. This will help you to estimate the budget for the trip properly.

Google Maps has rolled out a feature that does the work for you showing you an estimated toll expense you have to shell out during the trip on a particular route. As the tech giant said in 2022, to help make the choice between toll roads and regular roads easier, it rolled out toll prices on Google Maps for the first time.

Here's how to check and get an estimated cost of toll charges for your road trip.

Launch Google Maps app on your mobile

Google Maps is one of the preinstalled applications on any Android-powered smartphone. Also, you can install it on your iPhone, if you are using an Apple device. After that, launch the app.

Enter current location and destination

After launching the Google Maps application, enter your current location and desired destination in the designated spaces. The application will show you the routes with turn-by-turn locations. Also, it will show you what toll plazas you have to pass through during your journey to the destination. The route will also show you an estimated total of the toll charges you have to pay during the trip.

Check from NHAI website

Alternatively, you can check the charges from the dedicated website of the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI). You can check their dedicated website for the toll information system (https://tis.nhai.gov.in/). Click on the ‘Toll Plazas’ tab and click on the ‘On Map’ option. There you can type your current location and destination to check the route and the toll plazas en route. Click on each toll plaza to check what are the charges levied there on what type of vehicle.

