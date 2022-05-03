How to prevent your car from overheating in summer

April 2022 became the third warmest in 122 years due to the frequent and intense heatwaves across India. This came after the warmest March this year within the same period. While bearing this immense heat is really difficult for humans and other animals, your car too needs to be cool as temperatures are soaring. An engine that runs too hot can damage the vehicle itself and threaten the safety of its occupants as well.

(Also Read: Driving instructor? No need because this car may teach you how best to drive)

Hence, to keep your car cool in this heatwave, here are a few tips to follow.

Park your car in the shade

This is a very basic practice, every car owner should follow. If you can park your car in the garage, that's best. In case, there is no shaded garage available, try to park the vehicle in a spot where there is any form of shade. It will not only keep the car's exterior cooler but reduce heat inside the cabin as well.

Use car window shades

Window shades can be really useful in case there is no covered or shaded parking area available for the car. The UV heat shields keep the cabin from getting hotter. It also protects the cabin elements from getting damaged from heat and sun rays.

Keep car windows open

Closed windows trap hot air inside the cabin, and the glass serves as a heat conductor in an enclosed space. Keeping the windows at least slightly open can result in continuous airflow, which prevents the cabin from getting super hot. In case, there is a sunroof, you can consider keeping it slightly open as well.

Tint windows

Using tinted windows or window film prevents sun rays from getting inside the cabin directly. It also provides UV ray protection. This eventually results in a cooler car cabin.

Use engine coolant

Check the coolant level of your car and add if refilling is necessary. This is especially very important in hot months in order to keep the engine working p-properly. However, never add coolant to a hot engine. Wait for the engine to cool before removing the coolant reservoir cap and pouring in the coolant.

Flush the radiator

Even if you keep engine coolant at the right levels, it tends to get dirty. In such cases, it requires a replacement. A radiator flush, also known as the coolant flush, involves draining old coolant from the radiator and cleaning it with flush fluid and adding new coolant. Check the owner’s manual for the manufacturer’s recommendation and take suggestions from an experienced mechanic.

Replace car battery

If the car battery is older than three years, it may not be functioning at its optimum level. This could result in the car working harder and getting overheated. In such cases, you may need to replace the battery with a new one.

Turn on the heat

Turning on the heat may be the last thing you want to do on a summer day, but doing this can pull hot air from the engine compartment and cool the engine. It doesn't fix the problem entirely, but it’s a good measure for long drives.

How to prevent your car from overheating Step 1 : Park your car in the shade Step 2 : Use car window shades Step 3 : Keep car windows open Step 4 : Tint windows Step 5 : Use engine coolant Step 6 : Flush the radiator Step 7 : Replace car battery Step 8 : Turn on the heat

First Published Date: