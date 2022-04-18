How to extend electric vehicle battery life?

Electric vehicles powered by lithium-ion batteries usually last for around 5-7 years easily. The best battery warranty available for any electric vehicle in the world currently is for 10 years. However, according to a Tesla co-founder and the auto company's former Chief Technology Officer JB Straubel, EV batteries can last 15 years.

(Also read: Electric vehicle fire incidents unlikely to impact long-term EV sales: Crisil)

The claim sounds a bit exaggerated but with some simple precautions and good maintenance, you can actually have a long life for your electric vehicle. If we follow the recent EV fire incidents that took place across India, mainly occurred due to not following some basic guidelines. Following these can save your money and the vehicle as well.

Here are how to extend the life of electric vehicle batteries.

Minimize exposure to high temperatures when parked

Exposure to extremely high temperatures when the vehicle is parked should be avoided. Several EV fires occur due to the vehicles parked in high temperatures. The electric vehicles come equipped with an automated temperature control system, which drains the batteries to keep the temperature down for optimum efficiency. The automated temperature control can work only when the ignition is on and the vehicle is using the battery. In case, the EV is parked in a place where the temperature is high and the automated thermal management system is not working, the risk of a fire incident increases.

Avoid using fast charging

When we talk about electric vehicles, fast charging technology demands a special mention. Fast charging allows an EV battery to be charged significant quicker than its standard charging time. This might be very appealing for the EV owners to avail, but not good for the battery health of the vehicle. Fast charging actually presses too much electricity into the batteries in a short period, which strains the battery life and wanes them faster than they should. In short, fast charging can fry the battery easily. The battery degradation is hard to notice. But using standard charging for one year will ensure 10 per cent more battery life compared to one year of fast charging.

Maintain optimal battery charge

When electric vehicles are parked for a long time with a fully drained out or a fully charged battery, that degrades the battery. Maintaining an optimal battery charge is always important for the long life of the EV battery. It is more like the battery of a mobile phone. Always try to keep the battery charge between 25 per cent and 75 per cent. Also, turn off the MCB in case you are not using the battery for more than four days.

Avoid too frequent charging

Charging the electric vehicle's battery to the fullest always may be tempting, but for that one requires to charge the battery very frequently. This frequent charging of the battery can degrade its condition and performance quicker than the usual time. Even though a full charge offers the rider the maximum operating time, it is never a good idea for the overall lifespan of the battery.

Use original charger

Using the original charger to charge the battery, provided by the manufacturer of the EV is always advisable. A third-party EV charger may be tempting to buy from the market as they are often significantly cheaper and easily available, but using that increases the risk of malfunction and an EV fire as well.

Don't charge the battery immediately after a ride

Avoid charging the battery immediately after riding it. Whenever the battery is being used while the EV is running, it gets extremely hot. Charging immediately after the ride doesn't allow the battery to cool down. Hence, give at least 30 minutes to cool down the battery before recharging it.

Avoid knocking or dropping the battery

Dropping the battery hard or knocking it off with other objects can displace and damage the internal components of the battery. This can damage the thermal management system inside the battery and increase the risk of fire. Also, it reduces the battery life significantly and impacts the EV's performance as well.

How to extend EV battery life Step 1 : Minimize exposure to high temperatures Step 2 : Avoid fast charging Step 3 : Maintain optimal battery charge Step 4 : Avoid frequent charging Step 5 : Use original charger Step 6 : Don't charge the battery immediately after a ride Step 7 : Avoid knocking or dropping the battery

