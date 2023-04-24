Copyright © HT Media Limited
How not to drive an automatic car: Key tips

Driving an automatic car in stop-and-go city traffic conditions could be bliss. An automatic car comes with the convenience of dual-pedal technology, allowing the driver to avoid the hassle of pressing the clutch and shifting gears constantly. When it comes to the comfort of automatic car driving, the dual pedal technology has really pushed the limits to new possibilities.

Automatic cars come with their dedicated pros and cons compared to manual cars and there are certain driving habits that should be avoided while driving an automatic model.

In automatic cars, the transmission technology automatically changes the gear ratios without the hassle of doing it manually. It allows an internal combustion engine to provide a range of speed and torque outputs necessary to move the vehicle. Three types of automatic transmission technology are available in modern cars: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) and Dual-clutch automated manual.

Here are a few key tips to follow about what not to do while driving an automatic car.

Don't shift to N when in motion

Never shift to neutral when the automatic car is in motion. You should only put the shifter in a neutral position when you have completely come to a halt. Changing to neutral gear while the car is in motion will increase the chance of wear and tear on the transmission system.

Don't use your left foot

Automatic cars come with only two pedals, leaving the clutch. This means the need for the left foot is not there. Many people make the mistake of using both feet while driving an automatic car, just like a manual model. This could cause you to mistakenly accelerate and brake at the same time, which will result in loss of control. Hence, never use the left foot while driving an automatic car.

Use handbrake and park mode

The automatic cars come with a park mode indicated as P for a reason. Always keep the gear shifter in park mode when you have parked the vehicle. Also, pull the handbrake when the vehicle is parked. Not using the hand brake puts a lot of pressure on the transmission mechanism of the vehicle, while the park mode prevents the vehicle from rolling forward or backwards in case the handbrake is not working properly. In the case of AMT cars, keep the shifter in neutral mode and apply the handbrake, as they don't come with park mode.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2023, 17:23 PM IST
