|Engine Type
|1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Not Applicable
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹17,00,806
|₹15,83,003
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹14,72,800
|₹14,99,000
|RTO
|₹1,59,280
|₹16,000
|Insurance
|₹68,226
|₹67,503
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹36,556
|₹34,024