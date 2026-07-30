XL6 [2019-2022] vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 [2019-2022] Rapid tsi Brand Maruti Suzuki Skoda Price ₹ 9.85 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.