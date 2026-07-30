Vitara Brezza vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitara brezza Xl6 [2019-2022] Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.61 Lakhs ₹ 9.85 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.