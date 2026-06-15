In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Wagon R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-presso
|Wagon r
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3