Isuzu D-Max vs Tata Nexon EV Max

In 2023 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Hi-Lander
₹16.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled DieselPermanent magnet synchronous AC motor
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,23,68218,72,123
Ex-Showroom Price
16,98,00017,74,000
RTO
2,28,25020,000
Insurance
96,93277,623
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
43,49640,239

