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Isuzu D-Max vs Tata Nexon EV Max

In 2026 when choosing among the Isuzu D-Max and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Nexon ev max
BrandIsuzuTata
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 17.74 Lakhs
Range-453 km/charge
Mileage12.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-40.5 kwh
Engine Capacity2499 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-15 Hrs

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselPermanent magnet synchronous AC motor
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 CylinderNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
205 R16C215 / 60 R16
Wheels
16 InchAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTwist beam with dual path Strut
Rear Tyres
205 R16C215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
220 mm205 mm
Length
5375 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2498 mm
Height
1800 mm1616 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg1400 kg
Width
1860 mm1811 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres350 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres-
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
FrontFront Only
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16418,72,123
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90017,74,000
RTO
1,31,86220,000
Insurance
69,90277,623
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02140,239

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Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon EV Max electric SUV in Nepal at a price of NPR 46.49 lakh for 7.2 kW charging option.
Tata Nexon EV Max launched in Nepal. Here's how much it costs in neighbourhood
10 May 2023
Tata Motors has teased the Nexon EV Dark Edition electric SUV ahead of its debut on Monday, April 17.
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition to launch today. What to expect
17 Apr 2023
Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
Isuzu introduces new leasing model for D-MAX S-CAB, monthly rental starts at 38,999
20 May 2026
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition offers a driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm.
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Isuzu Motors India launches service camp for D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs
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Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max
Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline
30 Apr 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Tata Nexon EV Max offers 437 km of range on a single charge, which is an increase of more than 100 kms over the standard Nexon EVs.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
17 May 2022
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13 May 2022
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