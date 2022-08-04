Santro vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 20 to 30 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 1086 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.