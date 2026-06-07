In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)